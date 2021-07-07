Sponsored Content: How to make broccoli salad with Bear Creek Smokehouse

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A Campti man was released on a $32,000 appearance bond late Wednesday morning, after spending the past three days behind bars after he aimed an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle activating a laser sight at a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputy on Sunday evening. according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Kristopher Joseph Vidos, 46, of the 100 block of Edenborn Street was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of unlawful use of a laser on a law enforcement officers and one count of resisting arrest by flight, along with traffic charges.