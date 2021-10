Above-normal temperatures and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around through Friday. A strong cold front could bring some of the coolest air of the season so far this weekend and early next week.

Monday has been a rather quiet day of weather around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the 60s and have warmed to the low to middle 80s. Look for the above-normal temperatures to stick around through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures Tuesday will begin in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the low to middle 80s over most of the area.