Look for the weekend to begin with more sunshine and less rain. It will end with a cold front bringing some strong thunderstorms. A hotter and drier weather pattern sets up for most of next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex with some scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will likely see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs should be pretty close to normal for this time of year in the low to middle 90s.