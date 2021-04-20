Sponsored Content: Learn more about PAM Specialty Hospital of Shreveport

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie speaks with CEO Mark Pearce about Post Acute Medical (PAM) Specialty Hospital of Shreveport to learn more about what services they offer and how they are creating a safe and clean environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. With two locations, you can visit either of their two locations in Shreveport. Their north location is 2550 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103, and their south location is 8001 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105. To learn more about PAM Specialty Hospital, visit postacutemedical.com

