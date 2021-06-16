Sponsored Content: Learn more about robotic surgery from Dr. Daryl Marx

(KTAL/KMSS) – Look for mainly dry conditions to continue through Friday. What could become Tropical Storm Claudette could bring rain to part of the ArkLaTex this weekend. More rain will be possible early next week.

Wednesday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have returned to the middle 90s this afternoon thanks to an abundant supply of sunshine. Today was a mainly dry day and that will likely continue Thursday and Friday. Look for lows Thursday morning to once again be in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs Thursday in the middle 90s.