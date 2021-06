The threat of rain will begin to increase late Thursday over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The rain will then spread south Thursday night through Friday night giving way to mainly dry and slightly less humid conditions this weekend.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Thursday as a cold front approaches the area from the north. Lows Thursday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s. We will likely see highs return to the low to middle 90s.