BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Willis Knighton Bossier ER staff and a Bossier City police officer were injured Wednesday night when a patient became violent and attempted to take the officer's gun.

According to online Bossier City Police Department booking records, a patient with extensive martial arts training and mental health issues became aggressive while admitted to the emergency room. BCPD officers say he has many years of training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Ju-Jitsu. When Officer Kelley responded to the call for assistance 54-year-old Justin Cox got out of his hospital bed and asked to see his gun, taking a fighting stance.