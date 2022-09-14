(Loving Living Local)- Los Compas Cantina & Grill shares about food, drinks, and environment at Benton Location.

Owner of Los Compas, Lacee Hernandez, joined host, Susan Kirton, in the studio and in the kitchen to talk about what makes her family’s second restaurant far from second best. The original restaurant run by her mother, Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, has been a staple in the Minden/ Dixie Inn area for years. Hernandez was excited for the opportunity to open this location closer to her home in Benton and will be celebrating their one-year anniversary at this location in November.

Hernandez is especially proud of the decorations and feel of her restaurant. With hand-painted and hand-carved tables and customized decor, it feels like stepping into Mexico. Hernandez also takes great pride in the quality of the ingredients she uses. She boasts that everything is made fresh by the shift, “you’re not going to find anything hanging out in our freezer.”

Los Compas translates to ‘close friends’ and that’s exactly the atmosphere Hernandez hopes to promote with a mix of traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, specialty drinks, and all day every day two for one Margaritas. Los Compas Rocks is a traditional margarita offering, but if you are feeling more adventurous, please try one of Hernandez’s most sought-after specialty margaritas, all made with top-shelf ingredients. The Pina Margarita is blended with guava and fresh pineapple. The Jalapeno Margarita is made to order, not too spicy, and has great flavor.

Los Compas Cantina & Grill is located at the corner of Benton Road and Kingston Road in the Kingston Market Shopping Center in Benton, Louisiana. Follow them on Facebook to see more information.