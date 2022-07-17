SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Magic Springs and Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas has something for all ages. Whether you are a child or an adult there are rides, food, and entertainment for everyone.

Magic Springs and Water Park, offers an excellent kitty area for the small ones, thrill rides including big coasters like X Coaster, The Gauntlet, and Arkansas Twister, are some of the fan’s favorites.

The Water Park features Crystal Cove Wave Pool, numerous water slides, a family splash pad, a children’s activity area, and so much more whether you like to just float in the river to cool off or get some extreme speed.

The concert series is every Saturday at Magic Springs and Water Park, up until Labor Day weekend. Varying genres of music, ranging from Vanilla Ice, For King & Country with Jonathan Traylor, Hoobastank and Saliva, Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah, MJ Live covers Michael Jackson’s hit songs, Trace Adkins, and La Original Banda El Limon.

Concerts are free with park admission, all you need is a one-day ticket or a season pass.

Do not miss the special events that are family-friendly during July every Monday meet a mermaid, meet us at the wave pool at one o’clock or four o’clock, meet a mermaid, get your picture made with her and then watch a performance afterward.

Special offers and discounts for groups of all sizes for admissions including catering events for larger groups.

Book your birthday parties and celebrations, get a space private for a couple of hours, a meal is provided and you get to enjoy the park all day.