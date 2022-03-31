Biskie is at Marshall City Hall Performance Center in Marshall, Texas talking with Glen Barnhardt.

After a lengthy renovation, Marshall City Memorial City Hall Performance Center reopened in October of 2019. A lot of work went into creating a modern look but still keeping a lot of the iconic treasures from the past.

The building was originally built in 1927. Marshall City Hall Performance Center takes pride in presenting performing arts the community can enjoy.

You can check out the Marshall City Memorial Hall Performance Center located at 110 E Houston in Marshall, Texas. Don’t miss the Veteran’s Museum located inside.

For more information, you visit memorialcityhall.com.