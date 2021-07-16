Sponsored Content: Maverick Chevrolet– Take it For a Spin

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—–Test drive the Chevy Bolt or any of the inventory at Maverick Chevrolet, located at 4801 E End Blvd S, Marshall, TX. Visit them online at https://www.maverickchevrolet.net/
LOVING LIVING LOCAL—–Test drive the Chevy Bolt or any of the inventory at Maverick Chevrolet, located at 4801 E End Blvd S, Marshall, TX. Visit them online at https://www.maverickchevrolet.net/
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.