Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall, Texas.

The museum has been one of the best kept secrets in the area for about 37 years now, and it’s quite a jewel.

The museum has a collection of primarily early 20th century American artists as well as African masks, and Chinese opera puppets.

Something you may not know about the museum is that it’s a non collecting museum, meaning they depend on donations for their exhibits.

Of the many amazing things you will find while visiting the Michelson Museum of Art is a section dedicated to kids. This is such a unique thing because in this section kids are encouraged to have hands on interactive learning.

You can find the Michelson Museum of Art at 216 N Bolivar St, in Marshall, TX. You can visit their website at michelsonmuseum.org.