BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) -- A company is recalling its baby strollers because they may pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ergobaby is recalling the METROUS1, METROUS2, and METROUS4 Compact City Strollers due to the button on some buckles that release the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release, and posing a choking hazard.