Sponsored Content: Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The deployment of over 1,000 Texas state troopers to the Rio Grande Valley to address what Gov. Greg Abbott called a "border crisis" resulted in a large number of traffic citations issued in four predominantly Hispanic border counties, data obtained by Border Report shows.

Over 16% of all citations issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety between March 1 and May 31 were in the counties of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy on the Texas-Mexico border, according to data recently provided to Border Report by DPS under the Freedom of Information Act.