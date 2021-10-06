Sponsored Content: Once Upon a Diamond

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie joins our wedding couple to see what ring they picked out at Once Upon a Diamond. See which one they pick out and if you would like to see their full selection, visit their website at https://www.onceuponadiamond.com/.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie joins our wedding couple to see what ring they picked out at Once Upon a Diamond. See which one they pick out and if you would like to see their full selection, visit their website at https://www.onceuponadiamond.com/.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.