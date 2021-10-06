Loving Living Local

Sponsored Content: Once Upon a Diamond

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie joins our wedding couple to see what ring they picked out at Once Upon a Diamond. See which one they pick out and if you would like to see their full selection, visit their website at https://www.onceuponadiamond.com/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss