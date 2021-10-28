Sponsored Content: Oxifresh

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A 74-year-old Mississippi man has been arrested in the Sabine Parish "Man in the Well" cold case, more than 35 years after the victim's body was found.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals arrested Delwin Avard Sibley at his home in Biloxi, Mississippi Thursday.