Sponsored Content: PAM Specialty Hospital of Texarkana gives long-term acute medical care

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Post Acute Medical (PAM) offers the latest in state-of-the-art technology delivered in a caring and comfortable setting. Their long-term acute care (LTAC) facility in Texarkana, TX is located on the second floor of Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital.

They offer long-term inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation care services for patients with medically complex needs. Whether you are facing a serious injury or illness, they will provide you with the hope and quality care you need to experience long-term recovery. For more information, click here.