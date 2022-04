SPONSORED CONTENT (Paws 4 Life) — Today we are at Run Wild located at 9462 Ellerbe Rd #140 in Shreveport, talking with Tanya Park to talk about what’s new at Paws 4 Life.

Paws on the move run will be held on April 23rd to help keep animals in the community out of the shelter and also support a spay/neuter program.

For more information about the event and Paws 4 Life, find them on Facebook.