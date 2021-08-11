Sponsored Content: Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital Shreveport Provides Long Term Care

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks to Stacey Yerger, director of Strategic Initiatives about Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital Shreveport. PAM Specialty Hospital of Shreveport South and PAM Specialty Hospital of Shreveport North offer a combined capacity of 54 private rooms and a medical staff of more than 165 skilled and caring physicians. PAM Specialty Hospital of Shreveport South prevents hospital readmissions and helps patients return to their previous quality of life by providing early and aggressive therapy and intervention. At the same time, they bring a compassionate approach to every case, building individualized care plans to meet the unique needs of their patients. For more information, visit https://postacutemedical.com/