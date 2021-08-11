Sponsored Content: Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital Shreveport Provides Long Term Care

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Calling it a "public health crisis," the mayor of Laredo told Border Report on Wednesday that his South Texas city is sending busloads of migrants to Austin and Houston without testing them for coronavirus.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said the city is sending four charter buses per day with a total of 200 migrants who have been sent by Border Patrol from the Rio Grande Valley to Laredo. The migrants, mostly all families, have legally been released by federal authorities to travel in the United States.