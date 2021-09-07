Sponsored Content: Post Acute Medical

TYLER, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law the controversial state elections bill that's been widely criticized as an attempt to make it more challenging for some Texans to vote.

Senate Bill 1, touted by state Republicans as a way to secure Texas elections, will trigger several changes to elections operations, including bans on 24-hour polling places, increased ID requirements, restrict drive-through voting and limit voting by mail. The bill will also allow partisan poll watchers to observe at polling sites — and will also make it a criminal offense for local officials to send voters requests for mail-in ballots.