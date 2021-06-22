Loving Living Local

Sponsored Content: Pre-plan your funeral arrangements at East Funeral Home

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Located on 602 Olive Street in Texarkana, Texas, you can find out more information on East Funeral home by calling (903) 793-3141 or visit them online at eastfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss