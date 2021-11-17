Sponsored Content: Quality Ford, Fill Santa’s Sleigh

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie visits Coushatta to see what the Coushatta Red Rivier Chamber of Commerce talks about Fill Santa’s Sleigh. This event will be held at the Coushatta shopping event, pick up a Sleigh card at any participating business beginning November 17th. Shop at 4 or more businesses on November 17th and 18th get your stickers for visiting these businesses. make a purchase of $20 or more for at least one business. Once your card is completed bring it to Deen & Company by noon on November 19th for a prize drawing. One lucky shopper will win a basket filled with prizes valued at more than $350. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/coushattaredriver.chamber.