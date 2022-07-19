SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rapid Recovery can help you Feel Better Faster and reflects a vision for a new way to recover, repair, and rehydrate.

Whether you are recovering from an illness, jetlagged, long sun exposure, found yourself suffering from a migraine, worked or played too hard, or just plain drank too much, Rapid Recovery is there to safely, quickly, and effectively help you Feel Better Faster.

Their facilities reflect a vision for a new way to recover, repair, and rehydrate, without crowds, waits, or outrageous bills. They are more than an IV hydration clinic, they are a local oasis.

You will be able to enjoy flavored coffee or tea, grab a juice, relax with a snack bar or cookie, and catch up on that show you have been streaming in peace and quiet. Kids are welcomed in our family rooms, where they can find games, snacks, coloring books, tablets, and kid-friendly TV options. This is the way recovery was meant to be.

Customized IV fluid packages infused with vitamins, electrolytes, minerals, and medicines can be administered in your home, your office, your hotel, at your event, or in their luxury facilities.

They have 3 convenient locations:

7330 Fern Avenue Suite 1101 Shreveport, LA 71105,

7925 S. Broadway Suite 200 Tyler, TX 75703,

190 S. Collins Suite 100 Sunnyvale, TX 75182.

And soon to come the new 4th location in Longview, TX.

If you cannot make it to their locations, no worries. Rapid Recovery can still help you Feel Better Faster with their Mobile IV Service. When booking a treatment you will have the option of selecting “Off-site” and entering your address.

From their private rooms with leather recliners and big-screen TVs, to complimentary snacks and drinks, to a room for your kids. Rapid Recovery is

For more information contact Rapid Recovery at 855-435-8437 or online. to Feel Better Faster.