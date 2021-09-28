Sponsored Content: Red River High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for another 28 days, through Oct. 27, including K-12 schools and college campuses.

Edwards said that while the state is headed in the right direction in slowing the spread of COVID-19, the state is still at four times the baseline hospitalization rate it was when the fourth surge began this summer.