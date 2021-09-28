LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Alison Hughes, the Superintendent of Red River High School, to talk about the upgrades they have done and their improvements to better the students’ future. The School recently got a 30 Million deal to update the School, and they are building some new additions to the School and a technical center that will have woodcraft to welding to nursing. For more information visit: https://rrbulldogs.com/
Living Local is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, valuable, and FUN content! It features a variety of community organizations, local businesses, and events going on across the ArkLaTex!
Sponsored Content: Red River High School
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Alison Hughes, the Superintendent of Red River High School, to talk about the upgrades they have done and their improvements to better the students’ future. The School recently got a 30 Million deal to update the School, and they are building some new additions to the School and a technical center that will have woodcraft to welding to nursing. For more information visit: https://rrbulldogs.com/