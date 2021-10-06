Sponsored Content: Red River Revel

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie visits the Red Rivier Revel to talk with Michael Ostendorff, the Chairmen and Board of Directors For Red Rivier Revel, to tell us what is in store for this years revel. This will be the Revels 45th year; it will be open Monday – Friday 11 AM to 9 PM, Mondays through Friday is free. Saturday is from 11 AM to 10 PM and Sunday 11 AM to 7 PM; Saturday and Sunday are $5 general admission. For more information, visit their Facebook at @RedRiverRevel or their website at https://redriverrevel.com/.