Sponsored Content: Run Wild

Scattered thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through the weekend. A cold front will bring some rain Tuesday and then some of the coolest air of the season so far for the end of next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day. The remnants of Nicholas have combined with an upper-level weakness approaching from the west to produce scattered thunderstorms around the area. These storms have been slow movers and have been dropping locally heavy rain at times. Temperatures today have ranged from the 70s and 80s where we have seen more clouds and rain over the eastern half of the area to the mid to upper 80s over the west.