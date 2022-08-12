(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center is teaming up with KTAL NBC 6 News, local shelters, and rescues to help find forever homes with an adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dogs and cats will be available for immediate adoption at Sci-Port Sci-Port at 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Participants in this year’s event include Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana, and Port City Cat Rescue. Robinson’s Rescue will be on-site to help new pet owners with spay and neutering appointments, and Hollywood Feed will offer giveaways for those who adopt a pet during the event.

Sci-Port Executive Director Diane Clark says the non-profit is dedicated to helping reduce the stray pet population in Shreveport-Bossier.

Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.