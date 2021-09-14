Sponsored Content: Serio’s Feed And Seed

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with James Serio’s, the owner of Serio’s Feed And Seed, to talk about what is coming up and the different feeds they have. For more information, visit: https://seriosfeedandseed.com/
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with James Serio’s, the owner of Serio’s Feed And Seed, to talk about what is coming up and the different feeds they have. For more information, visit: https://seriosfeedandseed.com/
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.