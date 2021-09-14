Sponsored Content: Serio’s Feed And Seed

The most persistent rain will continue over the southern third of the ArkLaTex through Tuesday night. The heaviest rain will remain well to our south with a few inches possible over the southern edge of our area.

Tuesday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Nicholas has or will soon weaken to a tropical depression and will continue to slowly move towards SW Louisiana. Today’s rain has been confined to the southern half of the area and that will likely continue tonight and Wednesday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center still shows Nicholas dissipating in the next few days over south-central Louisiana.