(Loving Living Local) – Serios’ Feed and Seed is helping connect people and pets with the Clear the Shelters initiative.

Serios’ Feed and Seed started in 1976 and is a 3rd generation family-owned store located in Bossier City that are proud sponsors of the Clear the Shelter. Clear the Shelters is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2022 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. More than 703,048 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

“Just the effort to get the shelter, to find homes for all the animals that need, and trying to get people and pets together,” said owner James Serios of Serios’ Feed and Seed.

“We’re gonna try to out service, that’s what we’re gonna do and we’re gonna know you and we’re gonna know your pet’s names and you know the little touches that make a difference and it’s kind of a boutique thing,” stated Serios.

“It teaches you to take care of an animal. And that’s another thing that getting the pet out of the shelter does a tremendous way to give your kids responsibility,” said owner James Serios.

Serios’ Feed and Seed offer products for wildlife, horses, chickens, and other companion animals including dog food.

Other products that they carry:

Farm feed

Fencing Products

Attractants

Gardening Materials

Fertilizer

Repellents

Purina Mills product line of feed

Serios’ Feed and Seed is located at 5109 East Texas Street in Bossier City. For more information visit them online, on Facebook, or by phone at 318-746-8559.