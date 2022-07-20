SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shababy’s Cajun Cooking offers authentic cajun food with southern and northern Louisiana flavors.

Mandy is the owner and head chef of Shababy’s Cajun Cooking and has been cooking since the age of 6 years old. She is a fantastic chef whose kitchen emerges with big flavors and loves to surprise people with a variety of recipes.

Chef Mandy shares “a lot of people think Cajun food is hot, Cajun food is not hot, Cajun food has a lot of flavors, two totally different things. We cooked with onions and bell peppers and celeries, not cayenne, not red pepper, depending on what you’re cooking. But 90% of our food is not just oh my God crying hot.”

“If you want a hot mild to spicy I can fix it anyway. It’s up for you,” says Chef Mandy. Her generational recipes and flavorful cooking bring people from all over the area to enjoy her food. Her Queen Cake is not like the traditional sweet King Cake but something entirely different and savory.

The catfish, shrimp, and wings are a must-try. “We actually take the time we skin the catfish. The shrimp is the same way everything is fresh. We make our own batter, our own seasoning everything. Everything is fresh and from scratch.” states Chef Mandy.

Chef Mandy puts her heart and soul into all her dishes and states “If I can put love in it then I don’t need to do it. So it’s your house, I just worked there. So you tell me who, what, when, and where. And I go in there and I do my best to please you.”

Shababy’s Cajun Cooking is located at 605 Texas Street, between McNeil Street and Texas. Hours of operation are: Tuesday-Thursday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm, Friday 11:00 am-10:00 pm, Saturday 12:00 pm-10:00 pm, Sunday, Monday closed.

Call them at 318- 401-0908 or visit them online