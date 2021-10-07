Loving Living Local

Sponsored Content: Shreve Memorial Library: Lego Movie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Samantha Bonnette, the Marketing & Development Manager of Shreve Memorial Library, to talk about the Stop Motion LEGO workshop they are putting on for kids. It is October 12-27. This workshop will help kids see many different things, not only Movie making but also building, planning, and other stem-related things, and it is available to anyone, even family. For more information on this event or to find a location near you, visit their website https://www.shreve-lib.org/.

