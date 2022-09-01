(Loving Living Local)- Toni Goodin, CEO of Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital joined Susan Kirton in the Loving Living Local studio to discuss the treatments available at this new facility.

Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 1541 Fern Circle which is right behind Fairfield Market and Grocery. The facility is so new that Google does not even have it on the map yet.

Goodin takes pride in that Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital has local people working in their facility giving one-on-one treatment to the patients. They offer occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy. The number one priority for Shreveport Rehab is to get the patient back to their home so they can be productive citizens in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Goodin says that movement is the key to getting the patient back to their normal life. An average stay at Shreveport Rehab is anywhere from 7 to 14 days. Patients at Shreveport Rehab must do treatment 3 hours a day or 15 hours a week in this state-of-the-art facility. The facility offers therapeutic activities both indoors and outside with amenities such as a putting green and a mobile car. The staff teaches patients independent skills such as getting in and out of a car as well as transferring in and out of the bed, shower, and bathtub.

To help keep the routine of the patient as normal as possible, the patient can use the laundry facility and even cook while they are in Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital. It is imperative that the staff help the patient get the daily skills of life back into their routine so the patient can transition easily when they get released to go home. When the patient is released, Shreveport Rehab has case managers that help with equipment, setting up occupational therapy or physical therapy at home through home health, to ensure the patient can do their daily activities at home.

You can learn more about Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital and their available services on their website and can contact them by phone at (318) 232-8880.