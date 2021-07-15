Sponsored Content: Skent-n-Dent has Your New Fridge!

Loving Living Local

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie went to Skent-N-Dent to speak with owner Devin Hill about the hottest appliance this summer–refrigerators! Skent-N-Dent, a family-owned and operated business, offers name-brand quality appliances direct from the manufacturer for significantly lower prices. After 68 years in business, the Hill family knows the importance of taking care of their customers, which never goes out of style. You can visit Skent-N-Dent at 814 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy or give them a call at (318) 869-2023.

