(KLFY) -- Here is a timeline of events involving the sinking of the Seacor Power, the search for her crewmembers and the organizations who are continuing the search for those still missing.

The Seacor Power, a lift boat owned by Seacor Marine, capsizes several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana with 19 crewmen on board. Six men are rescued the day of the incident, six died, and seven still remain missing to date. Those rescued have never been publicly identified.