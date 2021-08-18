Sponsored Content: Skent-n-Dent Keeps You Cool!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Thursday evening. Upper-level high pressure will end the rain with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer possible next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. Thanks to plenty of clouds and rain, most of the area has only climbed into the 80s this afternoon. We will likely see similar weather Wednesday night and Thursday. Look for temperatures Thursday morning to begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will struggle to make it into the upper 80s to lower 90s.