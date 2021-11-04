Sponsored Content: Skent N Dent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Retiring Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has been named the new director of emergency management for the Willis-Knighton Health System.

Wolverton will start his new position in early December, the health system announced in a release. He will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to emergency and disaster events as required by the health system’s Emergency Operations Plan according to Willis-Knighton.