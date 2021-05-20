Sponsored Content: Small Cakes joins us in the Skent-N-Dent kitchen

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill labeling COVID-19 as a "presumptive illness" for first responders and law enforcement to unlock compensation benefits and coverage relating to the illness advanced Thursday in the Texas Legislature.

Senate Bill 22, "establishes a presumption that COVID-19 was contracted in line of duty for certain public safety employees," State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, said while laying out the bill on the House floor Thursday.