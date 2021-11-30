SPONSORED CONTENT: Sno-Port Returns to Sci-Port

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie visits the all new Sno-Port at Sci-Port. This year’s Sno-Port features “The Snow Factory” where the Nanite gnomes live, work, and play and love to make snow. Sno-Port transforms one of Sci-Port’s galleries into a science-themed winter playground about snow and ice that will feature twelve different stations for various ages. Guests can expect to learn how snow and snowflakes are made in an interactive, educational, and visually stimulating environment of faux snow, stalactites, stalagmites, ice caves, an icicle forest, and much, much more. Sno-Port is a separate admission fee from the Sci-Port general admission ticket and can be purchased separately from a general admission ticket. Existing CDC and Louisiana State guidelines for Covid-19 safety protocols will be encouraged. Stations include: The Icicle Forest, Snow Cave, Ice Fishing , Snow Shovel Snowball Toss, Ride-to- the-Top Clock Tower, Giant Snow Globe, The Snow Factory, Nanite Gnome Snow Adventure, The Xylophone Tree, LEGO Gnome Homes, Mini Bobsled Roller Coaster, and the Make It Glow Tree of Snow. To purchase your tickets, https://sci-port.org/