SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport is open for Fall semester enrollment, Transfer Day, and life as a student at SUSLA.

Dr. Angela Nichols- Director of Student Support Services shares about their Student Support Services program and how this program helps SUSLA students transition from their two-year institution to a four-year institution. “

“We host this transfer day on campus where we invite other universities and institutions to Southern University at Shreveport. Because Southern is a two-year we invite these four-year institutions to help our students introduce them to the academic counselors, financial aid, and the admissions counselor to help them navigate the process just in case they would like to transfer and continue their education at a four-year institution,” states Dr. Nichols.

Dr. Derolyk Fuller, Assistant Director of Admissions and Recruitment, shared that they are having special events “starting on the fourth which is Thursday and every Thursday until the end of the month we are having additional staff come in to provide assistance for students not only needing admissions completion with this financial aid or even if it just questions about speaking with an academic advisor,” states Dr. Fuller.

From 9 am to 6 pm every Thursday until the end of August, they will continue to provide more staff to help provide answers with registration.

Important Dates: 8/4 Transfer Day, 8/29 Classes begin, 8/29 add/drop period, 8/29 late registration begins, 8/29 last day to apply for fall

Victor Thomas, a current student at SUSLA, shares “Southern is one of those environments that I love. It’s really great because they have faculty and staff that are dedicated to helping you succeed and finish your educational goals. For me personally, they’ve been helpful in me balancing a full-time job as well as finishing school. So they have so many different course offerings that are available for traditional students and non-traditional students and that’s what I like.”

It’s not too late to register for classes, for more information visit SUSLA.