Sponsored Content: Take a tour of 111 Horseguards Avenue in Bossier | Brittany Shepherd Realtor

Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend with high humidity. The threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and could continue through next weekend.

Thursday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. We have warmed into the low to middle 90s this afternoon. That heat has combined with the very humid conditions to produce heat indices in the 100 to 105-degree range. We will likely not see much change tomorrow or this weekend. Friday will once again see lows in the middle 70s. Look for daytime highs to return to the middle 90s with the heat index once again surpassing 100 degrees.