SPONSORED CONTENT (Star Family Home in Marshall, TX) — Biskie is in Marshall, Texas visiting the Star Family Home, which is just one of the many historic sites in the area. Star Family Home educator Rachel Driskell, tell us all about the homes rich history.

Built in 1851, this Victorian home was built by Frank and Claire Star who were land agents in the area. The home is nearly 5,000 square feet, which is very large for the time. About ninety percent of the homes furnishings are original to the home and have been able to be maintained through the years.

The Star Family Home is located at 407 W Travis St. in Marshall, Texas and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10am to 4pm. For more information about the Star Family Home you can visit them online, or call (903) 935-3044.