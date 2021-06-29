Sponsored Content: Takin’ it For a Spin | Chevy Bolt

Rain will remain rather spotty for the next few days with near-normal temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday night and Friday and then become more spotty this weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low 70s and have warmed into the lower 90s. We will see similar conditions Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will likely return to the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will soar back into the low to middle 90s.