Sponsored Content: Tempest Golf

Ida continues to strengthen and will soon move into the Gulf of Mexico. It is currently expected to move east of our area. Scattered storms are expected in our area this weekend. Hot and dry weather returns next week.

Ida continues to strengthen as it will be soon moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions appear favorable for the strengthening to continue as the storm continues to move towards the northwest. It is possible that Ida could become a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the southeast Louisiana coast late this weekend. It will then make a turn towards the north and eventually northeast staying well east of our area. Since that will probably leave the ArkLaTex on the so-called dry side of the storm, that means that we will not have to worry too much the way it looks right now about the heavy rain threat accompanying this storm. The biggest wind threat from Ida will also stay to our east. However, a few gusts of up to 40 mph cannot be ruled out for the southeast and eastern edges of our area. The loop below illustrates the various impact from Ida expected across the region. It is continuously updated once every hour as new information becomes available.