SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital is an emergency facility without the wait.

Medical Director Dr. Matt Young, shares about the growth and the additions to the facility “We started out as doing emergency care only in about a year ago, we added in patient rooms so we can now admit patients to inpatient rooms and then also we can do outpatient imaging such as an MRIs or a cat scan, CT, ultrasound or X ray. So it really allows us to be a hospital which now we’re Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital.” states Dr. Young.

Dr. Young reminds us to be responsible and safe with summer activities and as he states “prevention is the cure. So we just want to get the education out there to make sure that people understand that drinking has a lot of responsibilities with it. And the biggest responsibility is to stay away from wheels. So stay away from driving either a boat and or your vehicle or any other kind. Getting the word out that we want you to have fun, have a designated driver, make a plan before you go out, and let’s be responsible be safe.”

Safety is key. Dr. Young explains the dangers of fireworks, “very, very beautiful to watch fireworks and to see them go off and it’s very pleasurable for families to get together, but we just want everyone to be aware and make sure that for instance, the sparklers can burn in almost 2000 degrees Fahrenheit which is hot enough to melt some metals. So very, very dangerous. And then other fireworks that explode cause burns. And then what we see predominantly are burns, hand injuries, finger injuries with the explosions that can be devastating. And the same with the head, face, neck, and eyes. So do we just want people to be careful, make sure there’s an adult there, make sure that the kids are not playing with them inappropriately” states Dr. Young.

The Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, parking is easy and accessible, a convenient location, located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd in Texarkana, Texas. Call 903-838-8000 or visit online for more information.