SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK) is committed to meeting your travel needs efficiently and without stress.

The Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK) was certified for operation in 1928 and remains today as a critical aviation infrastructure for the Ark-La-Tex. TXK is a primary commercial service airport owned and operated by the Cities of Texarkana Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas.

TXK is conveniently located with easy parking and when choosing TXK, you go from your doorstep to boarding in a short amount of time.

TXK offers daily, non-stop flights to Dallas, TX on American Airlines and daily, non-stop flights to Houston, TX on United Airlines. And with one small flight connection in Dallas or Houston, you can fly anywhere in the world. All these possibilities can be minutes from your home when you choose TXK!

The community’s support allows expansion of the airport now and in the future. Ferdinand Paul Mehrlich III, C.M., ACE, Executive Director of Aviation states, “we’re building this brand new terminal and we have space for them and we want to make sure that they’re here for the foreseeable future.”

It is never too early to book for your future holiday travels. For more information call (870) 774-2171 or visit Texarkana Regional Airport online.