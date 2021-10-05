Loving Living Local

Sponsored Content: The Arc Wine Dine & Equine

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Alex Wallace, the Marketing Coordinator, and Marcia Moffatt, a Volunteer to tell us about The Wine Dine & Equine, an event coming up on Saturday, October 23 at THe Lot, 400 Crockett Street. This fantastic program was the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program (Great Results Equine-Assisted Therapies) in 1997. Equine-assisted activities have proven to positively affect one’s physical, cognitive, and social well-being. Interaction between horses and students helps to develop mutual trust, respect, acceptance, and self-control. For more information on this event or The Arc Caddo-Bossier, visit thearccaddobossier.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss