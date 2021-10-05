Sponsored Content: The Arc Wine Dine & Equine

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Alex Wallace, the Marketing Coordinator, and Marcia Moffatt, a Volunteer to tell us about The Wine Dine & Equine, an event coming up on Saturday, October 23 at THe Lot, 400 Crockett Street. This fantastic program was the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program (Great Results Equine-Assisted Therapies) in 1997. Equine-assisted activities have proven to positively affect one’s physical, cognitive, and social well-being. Interaction between horses and students helps to develop mutual trust, respect, acceptance, and self-control. For more information on this event or The Arc Caddo-Bossier, visit thearccaddobossier.org.