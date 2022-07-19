SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – True Holiness Tabernacle, serves a multitude of ministries for young boys, young girls, and marriage ministry.

Lashoneda Council, is the Co-Pastor of True Holiness Tabernacle, along with her husband, Pastor, James D Council, who moved to the ArkLaTex over 20 years ago.

“We’ve got the young boys that are the tribe of Judah and what that ministry does is it gathers those local young men, we give them the experience of camping, bring them together and have conversations with them that we automatically sometimes assume that they’re having in the home that they may not be having and give them that sense of camaraderie, learn how to socialize and be together and function as a unit,” shared Council in regards to the young boy’s ministry.

For the young girl’s ministry, Pastor Lashoneda states “That is our goals for Christ ministry, which is building self-esteem and teaching them how to carry themselves what is acceptable and not acceptable as a young lady, how to condition themselves in their minds for success.”

Co-Pastor, Council shares “We have a marriage counseling ministry that we do at least once a quarter and we invited and it’s open to the public, but we invite the married couples in to talk about those issues in marriages because sometimes people feel like they’re the only ones that are experiencing it, but they’re not. And give them that place as far as the single women saying, listen, let’s let you know how this actually works, right? And to be able to change the dynamics of the family. You’ve got to touch every part of it. You’ve got to touch the marriage. You’ve got to touch the Children. You’ve got to touch it all.”

True Holiness Tabernacle is located at 917 Youree Street in Bossier City. For more information and to join their services call (318) 747-9822 or find more information online.

True Holiness Tabernacle, a prayer where everybody is somebody.