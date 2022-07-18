SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – True Holiness Tabernacle, a prayer where everybody is somebody.

Lashoneda Council, is the Co-Pastor of True Holiness Tabernacle, along with her husband, Pastor, James D Council, who moved to the ArkLaTex over 20 years ago.

Lashoneda shares “I believe that we’ve had impact in the lives, touching not just the families, but also giving them the empowerment through the word of God to go out and bring change to be productive citizens and to change the mindset somewhat of the region. We’ve been here and we’ve been able to see Bossier city grow in leaps and bounds. We’ve been able to see the influx of people that are moving here. I said that it once was the best-kept secret.”

Council also shares that through the word of God, they are able to “see families that are experiencing, first-time high school graduates, first-time college graduates, we’re seeing families who have never been able to have access to certain things, but through the preaching and the teaching of the word of God empowered them to see things differently, expose them to something different. And then allowed him to make the kind of decisions to let them know that it’s accessible and that this community offers so many things that a lot of people don’t take advantage of.”

The ministry provides numerous services from street teams to prison ministry, women’s ministry to being very active in the community to name a few.

True Holiness Tabernacle was built from the ground up in 2014 and is located at 917 Youree Street in Bossier City. For more information and to join their services call (318) 747-9822 or find more information online.