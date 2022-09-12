(Loving Living Local)- VH Barber and Styling Academy offers opportunities to students and clients.

Owner and instructor of VH Barber and Styling Academy, Vanette Harris joined host, Susan Kirton on location to discuss all of the opportunities available to not only the students but also the benefits to clients of the academy. Harris and her husband, Derrick Harris, saw a need to educate students to be better trained for real-world barber and beauty shop work. Harris aspires to raise the standard of education and professionalism within the hair industry.

VH Barber is the first and currently only barber school in Bossier Parish. Founded in 2012, the school is accredited and offers financial aid assistance to students who qualify. Students must have a high school diploma or GED to enroll. The Harris’ pride themselves in preparing students to pass the certification exam for the Louisiana Board of Barber Examiners and being able to fully enter the workforce upon completion.

Students gain hands-on training with live clients. In addition to helping students learn a trade, clients have the opportunity to receive services such as haircuts, razor services, color, perms, relaxers, starter locs, and re-twists at below market rate. All services are supervised by licensed instructors. “We don’t want to do just fast and cheap. We want to give you a good haircut”, says Harris.

VH Barber and Styling Academy is located at 1707 Old Minden Road, Suite 19, Bossier City, Louisiana. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram, or check out their website.