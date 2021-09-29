Sponsored Content: Wedding: Small Cake!!!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It’s time to take a look at our lucky wedding Couple to see where they are getting their cake done. They picked Small Cake, a local business right in Shreveport. Located at 1370 E 70th St Suite 400, Shreveport, LA 71105, you too can visit and try some of their amazing cakes. For more information, visit https://www.smallcakescupcakery.com/.
Living Local is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, valuable, and FUN content! It features a variety of community organizations, local businesses, and events going on across the ArkLaTex!
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!